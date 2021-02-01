 Skip to main content
Letter: Defanging Right Wing Terrorism
Inflamed by Donald Trump, an odd melange of right wing terrorists have crawled out from under the rocks where they previously hid to threaten American democracy. The American polity must now meet and conquer this threat, but what is the best way to go about it?

The US has a long tradition of racist, xenophobic, and nativist terrorism, the most egregious example being the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), which used terrorism to deny constitutional rights to recently liberated slaves, ending the reconstruction period.

In the pre-Trump era, the the KKK was put back in the box using the mechanism of multi-million dollar lawsuits. That would be the best way to defang the current crop. A recent New York Times photo spread depicted right wing "militias" decked out in their "combat gear," confirming that these deluded individuals spend thousands of dollars on this equipment.

These groups operate on a thin cash margin. After losing a series of lawsuits, they will quickly go under and decline back into irrelevancy.

Jon Dorschner

East side

