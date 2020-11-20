 Skip to main content
Letter: Defeating Division and Election Anxiety With a Convention of States
The 2020 Presidential election, and the media’s reaction to it, are driving Americans farther apart. The Federal Bureaucracy remains intact, and their overreach into our liberties is a threat both Democrats and Republicans have a common interest in thwarting. Will Trump concede, or will Biden take office in January? These are questions many in Tucson must be debating, and it’s driving a terrible wedge between us. Regardless of who steps into the White House in January, now more than ever we need to call an Article V Convention of States to rein in on Washington and preserve freedom for generations. Congress will never vote in its own term limits, reduce spending, or truncate its power; this is where a Convention of States is needed. Our founding fathers feared the day the Federal Government would overstep its authority, and so they gave us Article V to protect liberty.

Conner McKee, District Captain for Convention of States Action southern AZ

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

