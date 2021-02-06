 Skip to main content
Letter: Defend the filibuster
Letter: Defend the filibuster

In the last week or so some opinion letters were condemning Senator Sinema for not supporting the left's position on eliminating the filibuster. It shows that she is a thoughtful, independent public servant, and I applaud her for it. Her critics were certainly upset, but that showed ignorance of the senate process and of the intentions of the founding fathers. Let's take a breath and consider:

The filibuster was designed to encourage the senators to talk, debate, and persuade. It suggests that our founders thought that important legislation should be agreed to by more than a simple majority. That if a proposed law is of value a substantial majority would approve. Harry Reid, Nevada's former Senator and Senate majority leader in the Obama years did away with the filibuster when considering Supreme Court nominees. A senseless power grab that has now haunted the left as Trump got three Supreme Court judges. If the filibuster goes away for the entire senate, it will haunt you again.

J RANDALL DEEMING

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

