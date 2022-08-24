Letter: Defending Democracy

Dear Editor: The key to being a good citizen is to stay informed. Norman Eisen wrote a report called "Trump on Trial". You don't have to be a law school graduate to understand it (although, in my case, it helped).

The key takeaway from Eisen's report is this: Trump knew well and good that he had lost the election to Biden. His Attorney General, William Barr, told him that the fraud claims were b.s.

Trump fired up the rally people on January 6th to attack the Capitol, and has consistently maintained that the election was stolen from him. This mimics the tactics of German Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, who maintained that a lie told long enough and loud enough would be believed by many.

The election "denialists' fall into two categories: (1) the fools, like the Capitol invaders; and (2) the cynics, like politicians who keep repeating the lie.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley