Republicans have recently passed their proposed debt ceiling legislation that includes many items including cuts for veteran's benefits, food stamps, Medicaid and funding for the IRS. Juan Ciscomani, representing District 6 in the US House of Representatives was one of the 217 Republicans who voted for this debt ceiling legislation.

Are we, Representative Ciscomani's constituents to conclude that he wants to take away IRS funding that would be used to go after tax cheats? And this from the party of law and order? Does Ciscomani support legislation that allows people who are in essence stealing money from other honest taxpayers, then rewarding these cheaters rather than providing funding for basic food and medical coverage for the working poor and those without insurance? Rewarding tax cheats or helping the hungry? Which is it Representative Ciscomani? Your constituents would love to hear your defense of this vote.