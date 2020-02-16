Letter: Defending the Rule of Law
To US Department of Justice prosecutors:

We're appalled by Trump's and Barr's attempts to interfere with Roger Stone's sentencing. If a perpetrator's well-deserved sentence can be waved off, we can expect them to persecute any citizen of this country on a whim.

Which brings us back to you. You didn't ask for this, but you're now defending the front lines of the law and citizen's rights. Like it or not, you'll have to fight. Otherwise, any of you who object to what Trump and his minions do in the future will get picked off, one by one.

As a concerned citizen, I urge you to call a department-wide strike or work action against this corrupt, illegal action. You need to cover each other's backs.

Donald Trump does not have your backs. William Barr does not have your backs. The American people do, and we will stand by you.

Richard Bennett

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

