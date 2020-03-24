Letter: Defense Production Act must be used now
Letter: Defense Production Act must be used now

President Donald Trump tweeted on March 18 that he "only signed the Defense Production Act to combat the Chinese Virus should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future." All over the country nurses, doctors and hospital staff are telling the government that they need more test kits, ventilators and protective gear. Now.

This isn't a future problem. It is a worst case scenario in the present. The President must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to organize mass production and coordinate mass distribution of critical medical supplies and personal protective gear where they are needed most. Lives are at stake and there is no more time to delay.

Linda Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

