 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Define sedition....
View Comments

Letter: Define sedition....

To Congress persons Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko. Your support of the failed appeal to scotus is a DISGRACE. Webster defines sedition as an attempt to over throw a government. Your support to subvert our democratic right to vote is the same. Get rid of that right to vote and you in turn delegitimize our government.....which is seditious.

You are a coward and a hypocrite for supporting a tyrant....what he is trying to do is exactly what ‘tinpot’ dictators have done for centuries. For those Americans who support this disgraceful episode....wake up, you are being duped and used.....have some courage and patriotism instead of blind loyalty.

Mike Dai

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News