Letter: Define sedition....

To Congress persons Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko. Your support of the failed appeal to scotus is a DISGRACE. Webster defines sedition as an attempt to over throw a government. Your support to subvert our democratic right to vote is the same. Get rid of that right to vote and you in turn delegitimize our government.....which is seditious.
You are a coward and a hypocrite for supporting a tyrant....what he is trying to do is exactly what ‘tinpot’ dictators have done for centuries. For those Americans who support this disgraceful episode....wake up, you are being duped and used.....have some courage and patriotism instead of blind loyalty.
Mike Dai
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.