Since the beginning of time we have always had LGBTQ+ people. It has only been since scientific studies have proved we can have a variety of genders in one person.

In general, most conservative’s think what is below the neck determines a person's gender.

In general those, that believe in science, think what is above the neck ( the brain ) also has a part in determining what gender a person is.

As with all scientific discoveries (think Galileo 1616, the sun is the center of universe not the earth) it will take a long time to believe in the science and understand gender identity.

Two-Spirit: Many indigenous communities recognize at least four genders (feminine female, masculine female, feminine male, masculine male) as well as transgender, and most indigenous communities and tribes have specific terms for gender fluid members.

I have no idea how children should get age appropriate information.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side