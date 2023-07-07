I am proud to pledge allegiance to the flag, I cry during patriotic songs, wear red, white and blue on national holidays, work at a polling place on every election day, love my country, and (gasp) am a progressive Democrat concerned with social justice.
] I really appreciated two articles in Wednesday's paper about defining a patriot in our polarized country and taking back the American flag from those who have tried to make it a symbol of their "toxic patriotism." This week, while sorting papers in my file cabinet, I found a bookmark containing this quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: "True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth..."
Yes, let's take back our flag from those who use it for purposes and messages never intended by our nation's founders, and let's strive to make dignity, freedom and equality available to all people.
People are also reading…
Sister Karen Berry, OSF
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.