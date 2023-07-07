I am proud to pledge allegiance to the flag, I cry during patriotic songs, wear red, white and blue on national holidays, work at a polling place on every election day, love my country, and (gasp) am a progressive Democrat concerned with social justice.

] I really appreciated two articles in Wednesday's paper about defining a patriot in our polarized country and taking back the American flag from those who have tried to make it a symbol of their "toxic patriotism." This week, while sorting papers in my file cabinet, I found a bookmark containing this quote from Eleanor Roosevelt: "True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth..."