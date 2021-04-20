Letter: Defining Republicans and Democrats

For some time now I have wrestled with how simply to describe the difference between Republicans and the Republican Party on the one hand and Democrats and the Democratic Party on the other. It turned out to be rather easy: Republicans and the Republican Party place rights first and responsibilities (to others) second. Democrats and the Democratic Party place responsibilities (to others) first and rights second. Too bad our Founding Fathers didn't provide us with a Bill of Responsibilities as well as a Bill of Rights!
Gerry Lessells
West side
