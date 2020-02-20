Letter: Defund the Department of Justice
View Comments

Letter: Defund the Department of Justice

Dear Editor,

The Office of the Attorney General of the United States was created, along with many other federal legal institutions, by the Judiciary Act of 1789.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) was created in 1870 to handle legal matters arising out of the Civil War, most importantly to defeat the KKK.

William Pelham Barr, an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Virginia, is the current US Attorney General.

He is also in charge of the DOJ.

In 2017, by Annualized Continuing Resolution, Congress sent $28.8 billion (with a "b") for 117,274 employees, to the DOJ.

In 2018 DOJ requested Congress to send $27.7 billion for 107,346 employees.

President Trump, aided by Mr. Barr, has corrupted the DOJ beyond repair.

Using its constitutional power of the purse Congress can fight this corruption by defunding the DOJ.

Simple, effective, constitutional; CUT THEIR FUNDING.

Leo Masursky

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News