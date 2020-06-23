Letter: "Defund the Police"?

The good news: two otherwise terrible events, pandemic and racist police violence have energized public protest to levels not seen in decades. Added to a more progressive federal administration likely to take over in January, it looked like significant policy change was possible.
But now the bad news: the energy and focus of the protest has taken a turn down a path with limited, local outcomes. "Defund the Police" seems sensible: take local tax money away from the police and give it to local social agencies who will work on our missing safety net, reducing some of the problems police shouldn't deal with anyway.
These are not "bad' actions, but will be if they take our focus from the federal government, where both safety net, especially health care and criminal justice reforms have to start. This seems like a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. Please, let's not blow it!
Ron Staub
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
