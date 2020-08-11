You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Defunding Ad
Ms Murphy 's letter misses a critical point in a prior letter. The earlier letter writer, an elderly female, was offended the Trump ad focused on and played on fear. She refused to follow that path.

Ms Murphy also characterized the ad as relating 911 non-response to police de-funding which is exactly Trump's intent. It seems to be yet another lie, another effort, to mislead and misinform us. After looking at the Pima County and Tucson City Budgets, seems at though the police budget is not the 911 funding source. I could be wrong but seems like primary funding for the emergency call center is direct from Pima County. Given the call center responds to calls about fires, animals and other problems, seems reasonable funding would not be from only the local police.

Clarence Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

