Letter: Defunding police

No proposals by any political party or city council, or even the black community, call for eliminating the police. That's absurd, and it is not what "defunding the police" means. It means restructuring and reimagining the way police work is done, and reallocating funds so that they are used more effectively and fairly. It means addressing root problems that lead to riots and protests and unrest in the streets. In the coming months, ruthless politicians will be using that phrase to try and frighten you into voting for them. Trump has already started this deliberate campaign of misinformation, and you can expect him to double down on it in the next few months Don't fall for it. Instead, educate yourself on the issue. You may be for or against the concept, but please know what it means before you cast your vote.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
