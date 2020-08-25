 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Defunding the Post Office
View Comments

Letter: Defunding the Post Office

Contrary to the President's pronouncement, there is no logical reason that mail-in voting would favor Democrats. Mail-in voting would, however, make it more difficult for Republicans to interfere with the voting rights of immigrants, the low-income, minorities, and health-challenged elderly by forcing them to long lines, fewer polling places, exposure to COVID, and right-wing harassment. It is not coincidence that Trump wants to defund the Post Office.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News