Letter: Defunding the Post Office

Contrary to the President's pronouncement, there is no logical reason that mail-in voting would favor Democrats. Mail-in voting would, however, make it more difficult for Republicans to interfere with the voting rights of immigrants, the low-income, minorities, and health-challenged elderly by forcing them to long lines, fewer polling places, exposure to COVID, and right-wing harassment. It is not coincidence that Trump wants to defund the Post Office.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
