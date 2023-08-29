I am 74 years old and I am appalled at the political representatives available today to set the laws of the land. I remember Eisenhower, Kennedy, Roosevelt and the astute leaders we had. Now we have clowns like Trump, McCarthy and idiots who block important appointments over, non-political issues. Rather than work for the common good, they bicker and try to prove the other side is worse than they are.

The Republican candidates all refute global warming or climate change; the Democrats are just as bad about working for the common good. And, then you have people like Tucker Carlson who encourage their behavior for ratings and do not even provide accurate and good information.

The human race is extinguishing itself, and our "leaders" can't lead. We get what we deserve, and I think we need to start choosing better leaders, not parties.

Lastly, I keep hearing about the wonderful things Trump did, and I can't find any. Please provide this information.

Charles Hammond

Marana