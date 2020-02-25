Letter: Deja vu

Yes, Senator Collins, Trump has learned a lesson. He has learned that he can get away with anything! Four Federal prosecutors have resigned over the president's action to reduce Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation from a fair and real trial. Deja vu! The Saturday night massacre under Nixon. Trump may not be paranoid as some suspect Nixon was, but Trump is certainly self-empowered by his narcissistic personality. Maybe Nixon was a bully and "punished" those who disagreed with him. However, he did agree with those from his party that he should resign the presidency, one senator being from our own state (Goldwater). Maybe Trump's claim to fame in history will be that he was the only sitting president to be impeached twice.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
