Letter: Deja Vu?

In 1933, the Brownshirts - Nazi bully boys- rampaged through German cities terrorizing, intimidating, assaulting and killing their political opponents. Local police were told not to interfere and the German populace, for the most part, looked the other way, afraid to confront the thugs. After WWII, the German people were universally criticized for their failure to stand up to Hitler and the Nazis. Forward to 2020 and the Democrat party bully boys -- Black Lives Matter and Antifas -- are rampaging through American cities terrorizing, threatening and assaulting Americans. Police again are told not to interfere. In 100 years, will historians say America lost its democracy because its people wouldn't stand up to the bullies?

Thomas McClure

West side

