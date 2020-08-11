Letter: Delay of Unemployment Benefits

I find it very disingenuous that Ms. Rampell’s opinion article, entitled “Unemployment Benefit Needs to be Renewed,” August 5, 2020, blamed it’s delay on the White House and Republicans. She also claimed that GOP officials have essentially accused desperate families of being lazy welfare queens. Those are her words and are falsely accusatory. She failed to mention the outrageous demand of one trillion dollars by the Democrats to bail out failed state and city pension plans or the demand to repeal the $10,000 cap on deductions which would decrease Federal income by $137 billion, thereby giving a big tax break to the richest taxpayers. Even the rich city of Malibu is requesting millions of federal dollars to convert their entire fleet of cars to all-electric vehicles. These items do no belong in a bill designed to help those financially injured by the pandemic. The GOP request for $1.75 billion for a new FBI building is equally egregious.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
