Letter: Delusional Behavior Continues
Trump's phone call with election officials in Georgia to precipitate some sort of change in the elction results was based upon supposition and wishful thinking. The call was not about the truth but more about speculation and Trump's insistence on bending reality to fit his selfish needs. His toxic grandiosity should be obvious by now by his strident believers. The man is a sociopath, as identified by his Psychologist niece and by the book, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump". Trump is afflicted by magical thinking, where he feels that he can create truth just by believing it to be so. This is not a trait that any president should have. He needs to stop the nonsense and leave national management to the sane.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

