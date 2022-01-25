 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Delusional Letter Writers
In yesterday's edition 1/20/22 of the Star, there were numerous letters (in print, and on-line) that focused on Senator Sinema. Half of the letters attempted to get the Senator to support voting rights and change the Senate filibuster rules. While the other letters applauded the Senator's independence and rights. Senator Sinema could care less if you are for/against voting rights, for/against the filibuster, childcare, climate, etc. Her actions depend solely on the wishes of her corporate donors, and not the voters of Arizona. Those conservatives (probably Republican) who instead of applauding her single-minded position concerning the current filibuster rule, which is a smoke screen for voter obstruction, should ask themselves and fellow Republicans, do I favor democracy? The democracy the gives voting rights to all Americans, regardless of race, religion, gender, age, and sexual orientation. Write Senator Sinema and tell her to give this issue some honest thinking.

Michael Coiro

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

