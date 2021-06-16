Letter: Delusional Senator Sinema.

Senator Sinema's views on the filibuster and not attending a critical vote are idiotic. What she doesn't realize is past behavior predicts future behavior. If she thinks the Republicans in the Senate are suddenly going to be bipartisan and cooperative, she has another thing coming. This is another example of many Arizonan politicians, e.g., Ducey, Fann, Bronvich, who do not have necessary critical thinking skills, and are so tunnel visioned, they cannot accept reality. What is with this state?
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.