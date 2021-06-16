 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Delusional Senator Sinema.
View Comments

Letter: Delusional Senator Sinema.

  • Comments

Senator Sinema's views on the filibuster and not attending a critical vote are idiotic. What she doesn't realize is past behavior predicts future behavior. If she thinks the Republicans in the Senate are suddenly going to be bipartisan and cooperative, she has another thing coming. This is another example of many Arizonan politicians, e.g., Ducey, Fann, Bronvich, who do not have necessary critical thinking skills, and are so tunnel visioned, they cannot accept reality. What is with this state?

Zachary Shnek

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 12

OPINION: Frustrations about Sen. Sinema not attending the vote for Jan. 6 commission, the filibuster and Tucson proposed water rates are on the mind of your fellow Tucsonans. Join the discussion, write a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News