Letter: Dem Vice Pres

I heard the other day that Kamala Harris is being considered as a likely running mate for Joe Biden.

Sen. Harris became an early exit from the primaries, facing off with 14 or 15 candidates and she couldn't draw a competitive PLURALITY from that.

A vice president is supposed to add strength to the ticket and in the name of Susan Rice enormous strength is added to the ticket.

If A Pres. Biden chooses to seek only 1 term, a Vice President Susan Rice would be ready to stride into the future.

Michael Nichols

Southeast side

