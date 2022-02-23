Letter: Demagoguery in the White House

How much longer will the populace tolerate the Criminal activity coming out of this Administration? The idiocy on our southern border is beyond Stupidity. It is Criminal and should be Prosecuted. The surrender of a $65 billion dollar Military Base and $85 billion in Armaments is beyond Criminal. It is Treason! FYI Folks, In 1952, the US executed the Rosenburgs for providing Atomic Secrets to the USSR (In Peacetime). What the Biden Administration is doing is many times worse!
Jerry Hutchison
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.