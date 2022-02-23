 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Demagoguery in the White House
View Comments

Letter: Demagoguery in the White House

  • Comments

How much longer will the populace tolerate the Criminal activity coming out of this Administration? The idiocy on our southern border is beyond Stupidity. It is Criminal and should be Prosecuted. The surrender of a $65 billion dollar Military Base and $85 billion in Armaments is beyond Criminal. It is Treason! FYI Folks, In 1952, the US executed the Rosenburgs for providing Atomic Secrets to the USSR (In Peacetime). What the Biden Administration is doing is many times worse!

Jerry Hutchison

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police reform

The FBI reports that murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020. In Tucson, this past year, murder rates were significantly higher than…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News