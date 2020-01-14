Letter: Demand a full and fair impeachment trial

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach the most corrupt president in modern history. Sen. Mitch McConnell has publicly vowed to rig the impeachment trial in favor of the defendant. If an ordinary citizen threatened this in advance of a trial, they would be disqualified from serving on the jury. Yet we have one of the jurors in this Senate impeachment trial planning to do just that. It's reprehensible, and it cannot stand. I demand that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally push McConnell for a FAIR and COMPLETE impeachment trial in the Senate. This requires every Senator to carefully review all documents and to listen to all key witnesses with an open mind. Those who cannot do so should recuse themselves. Our republic depends on a full, fair impeachment trial.
Jennifer White
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.