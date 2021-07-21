 Skip to main content
Letter: Demanding Funding for the Civilian Climate Corps
We call on President Biden, Senators Sinema and Kelly, and Arizonan representatives to prioritize climate needs for the good of our state and nation. Anything less than serious action will lay the economic, climatic, and social burdens of massive climatic disruption on middle class Americans for the next several decades.

We as young people who will live with the consequences of today’s choices, demand the earmarked $10 billion for the Civilian Climate Corps in the American Jobs Plan. The investment will restore badly hurt ecosystems and recover endangered species. Hesitation or delayed action will only exacerbate imminent threats, leaving US with more water crises, insecure food futures, unmanageable fires, and intensifying heat in the urbanizing southwest. However, mobilizing funds now will create millions of new jobs, reduce habitat destruction, and build sustainable infrastructure. We need these measures to create a more resilient natural landscape for the future of America and its inhabitants, both human and wildlife alike. To our elected officials: Don’t leave us here to burn alive.

Caitlin Hawley, Olivia Davis and Cassi Lyon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

