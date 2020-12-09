 Skip to main content
Letter: Demise of America
There can be no doubt about who is trying to steal the 2020 election. President Donald Trump and his cult, with their constant barrage of lies and fake reality, are desperately trying to to undermine our democracy and it's institutions. How is it that an election is only legitimate if Trump wins? What we have is a pandemic of morons, infected by Donald Trump. As this fear, ignorance and corruption become increasingly normalized and embraced by so many, our country is truly doomed.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

