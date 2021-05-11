Letter: demise of the republican party

Republican party is dead it has split into two pieces. All hail the trumplican party a party that embraces conspiracy theory, fiscal recklessness.The party that cries cancel culture then cancel anyone who voices reasonable concern about an insurrection inducing president who coddles Q conspiracy borderline white nationalist Marjorie green or maybe trumplicans like Matt Gaetz the pedophile .What trumplicans fail to realize is that there extreme view of an authoritarian America is unacceptable to the rest of us. There are more of us then there are of you thankfully. You failed basic math along with science. We will never worship at the alter of your orange Jesus. Your golden Idol president is a fraud a con you know that in your heart but are blinded by far right pundits who reaffirm the con while lining their own pockets . Republicans only made up 42 percent of electorate once split that number because not every one will take that ride with you.Forever insuring democratic control of the country.Wakeup
david creamer
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.