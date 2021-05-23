Letter: Democracy Ain't Easy!

Re: the may 20 letter "Misplaced admiration for Trump is unsafe.'
Mr. Bascelli's letter is to the point. He has identified the elements of a Republican attempt to erase democracy: adoration of an individual in the place of ideas; demand for an unthinking obedience to, and complete dependence upon, one individual; replacing a political party with a cult; inventing unwavering and blatant untruthfulness to separate its members from reality, worshiping power at the cost of principle.
There seems to exist an amazing willingness, on so many levels, of individuals willing to part with free thinking and truth. Those individuals must see the need to bury the lie of the cult, and to be alive enough to fight against the destruction of their freedoms.
What have we learned in 245 years? We know democracy isn't easy! Instead of dependence upon one individual, it wants to celebrate leaders sensitive to our needs and responsibilities...a decent and caring man and woman concerned with all of our futures. Start thinking and caring, all of you!
Frank Pasons
Northeast side
