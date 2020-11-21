 Skip to main content
Letter: Democracy and Elections
It is a pity that doubt is being cast on the US election system. Our current election procedures are constantly being tested and refined to defend against fraud and interference from nefarious corners of the world. Who would have thought that our system would be undermined by its leadership?

In 2018, President Trump funded the creation of the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (under the Department of Homeland Security) that provided assistance to the states and many free tools with which any state could test its voting system and receive help in strengthening any weak spots.

And now that same President is denigrating those systems and calling the election fraudulent. Would he try to cry fraud if he had won? I think not.

Free elections are the foundation of our democracy. Destroying the foundation will cause our demise. It will be a sad day if that happens.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

