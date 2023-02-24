Approaching 78 years, I realize our days of compassion, education, personal choice, political cooperation, civility and belief in the Constitution and the democratic republic it represents are gone. No longer are those days when we proudly voted, knowing our votes and democracy were secure.

There were no uninformed (by choice), opinionated, undemocratic groups of radicals (bullies) with war weapons to deter us from the polling booth getting their "facts" from rumormongers, feeling free to broadcast them on to like-minded people with personal grudges against a government assisting them in their grievances, many of which were caused by those very people they reelected.

We no longer have "heroes." Writer John Patrick Hickey wrote: "Heroes show us courage, honor, integrity and strength. Now more than ever, we need heroes," brave leaders, unafraid to speak out on behalf of the common good.

Political heroes are placed on a pedestal because their unique qualities set them apart. Through farsighted action, they persevered and succeeded (mostly) in the face of adversity and often ridicule.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side