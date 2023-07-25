Tom Chester offers solid advice to our elected officials. Similar words can be spoken to “we the people.” Listen and speak up to those we elect. It is important to vote and follow-up with those in office. In my volunteering with RESULTS (results.org), I have learned to visit my members of Congress and ask them to support equity initiatives like the expanded Child Tax Credit that reached 90% of families, no matter what party or religion. At the same time it cut child poverty by 46%! The good news is in our democracy we can continue to speak to the people we put in power and make requests, and vote accordingly. So let’s all follow Mr. Chester’s advice, and keep the communication channels open with each other and our representatives.