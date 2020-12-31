 Skip to main content
Letter: Democracy at a crossroad.
Letter: Democracy at a crossroad.

Remember when President Trump decided to lie and withhold the truth about Covid-19 because he didn't want Americans to panic, well that time has come. If Covid wasn't enough to worry about as the Thanksgiving spike is crippling our health care system and killing more than three thousand people a day, Mr. Trump is giving us more cause for concern. In recent days at the White House there has been serious conversations about authorizing the use of the military for martial law to overturn voting results in certain states. Whether or not this would ever come to fruition, such consideration fall into the category of sedition, coup and treason. Such thinking should have us all worried about the danger our nation is in. Such things don't happen in America right? Not in the beacon of democracy do they? Wake up America, it is officially time to panic.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

