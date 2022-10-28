 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy at stake.

In less than two years, President Biden's plan to build America from the bottom up has created 10 million jobs, an unemployment rate of 3.5%, and a federal deficit decrease of 1.4 trillion dollars. The current global inflation and high fuel prices are not Biden's fault. They are the result of complex market forces and corporate greed.

If given the power, the Republicans promise to take away women's and non-white's rights. They have promised to slash Social Security and Medicare. They want to replace Democracy with a one-party system placing church over state. Trump wants to be our Ayatollah Putin/Kim Jong-un to boost his ego and wealth.

If you are wealthy, congratulations. If you are not rich, the Republicans have proven repeatedly they will not help you.

It is your choice. Please exercise your freedom to vote while you have it. Vote for Democracy.

Doug Lucks

Green Valley

