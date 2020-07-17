Letter: Democracy dies when.......
Letter: Democracy dies when.......

All citizens cannot walk, jog or drive in peace and safety; When factual news reporting is rendered questionable by fictitious, non supported charges of fake news; Only my political beliefs or religion “speaks truth,” all others are fascists, terrorists or pagans; When free speech and idea exchange are blocked to create safe spaces and peace of mind; We forget that constitutional Democracy’s most important goal is to protect minorities, not help majorities; Demonstrators have time to march in the streets, but fail to show up to vote; Those who wish to vote cannot, because they face difficult and unreasonable rules; When big corporations “rent” workers as commodities rather than hire as employees with health and retirement benefits; Violent demonstrators destroy the “rule of law” as they attempt to gain the rule of law for themselves; Regardless of who is in power, the nation’s wealth goes to fewer and fewer individuals.

Leonard Kronman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

