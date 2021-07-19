Letter: Democracy Exception

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer needs to shepherd through the Senate a new Democracy Exception to the filibuster that is on a par with budget reconciliation. Clear criteria need to be set down to guide the Parliamentarian in judging the appropriateness of proposed bills. Both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act are in the queue and need urgent attention with a chance of passage. Continuing firm blockage by the Republican caucus cannot rule the day on these democracy related bills. Laser focus on getting this done is needed now.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
