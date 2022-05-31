 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy in jeopardy

Democracy?

Democracy in Amerika is disappearing fast, every Republican state is removing the right to manage our own bodies, the right to vote and I’m guessing very soon the freedom of religion, that is unless you area devout Christian, as well as the freedom of speech.

Since The last, actually before the last election, the assault on voting rights began with herr presidente declaring early voting was going cheat him out of a second term! He and his minions following that up after the election, again declaring widespread fraud and cheating gave democrats victory over him.

Every court in the land found no fraud, no skullduggery, and nothing illegal happening. Even the Republican's packed court found no wrongdoing. Still the claims ring out and Republican states change voting rights, and the right to control our own bodies. Americans beware. Republicans beware.

Larry Huff

Midtown

