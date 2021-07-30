 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democracy is dying.
View Comments

Letter: Democracy is dying.

  • Comments

Our democracy is gasping for life in this toxic political environment. An environment where forty percent of the people willingly choose lies over truth. Where one party is diligently working to see how few people will vote in the next election. Where fealty to one man is required, and where the lack of fealty will be politically and maybe physically dangerous. There is one group of people that can revive our democracy and they are the registered independents. If they vote for Democrats democracy can be saved. If they reregister as Democrats the Republican party can be saved for they will see the writing on the wall. I just hope that we the people can save both.

Darel Mayo

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News