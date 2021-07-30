Letter: Democracy is dying.

Our democracy is gasping for life in this toxic political environment. An environment where forty percent of the people willingly choose lies over truth. Where one party is diligently working to see how few people will vote in the next election. Where fealty to one man is required, and where the lack of fealty will be politically and maybe physically dangerous. There is one group of people that can revive our democracy and they are the registered independents. If they vote for Democrats democracy can be saved. If they reregister as Democrats the Republican party can be saved for they will see the writing on the wall. I just hope that we the people can save both.
Darel Mayo
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.