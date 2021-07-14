 Skip to main content
Letter: Democracy is fading away
Letter: Democracy is fading away

For the many who died to preserve it, the American “democratic experiment” (b. 1776) is fading into oblivion, soon to give way to another tyrannical autocracy. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” said George Santayana. With the help of Republicans, the educational system in our country has dwindled to the size of Cliffs Notes.

State-by-Republican-state, extremists with no policies except for “up with the rich/down with the rest,” have created a New Trumpian form of government, a party molded from the worst of Communism and Fascism - a Kakistocracy, run by the worst, least qualified, and most unscrupulous citizens.

They hate Communism because they aren’t intelligent enough to know Socialist Democracy is NOT Communism. It’s what we’ve lived with for most of 248 years. Yet, they have NO objection to Red states acting like full-blown Communists as in Arizona and Texas. Tennessee fired the doctor in charge of their vaccination program for legally telling teens about the shots.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

