Letter: Democracy on the brink

Trump supporters interviewed by Tim Steller at the polls expressed beliefs that because of Democrats, the country is headed towards communism, socialism, and a host of other ills. One elderly couple stated they know their votes in 2020 were not counted. How do they know this? Why, someone told them so! A letter writer described these beliefs as "sad". Sad, yes - but it goes far beyond sad. It is frightening and dangerous that a significant number of seemingly otherwise intelligent people have, against all reason, bought the lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories set forth by Trump. They are unwavering in support of a twice-impeached, serial lying dictator wanna-be. They support the extremist candidates who bow to Trump, no matter that these extremists are set on destroying the fabric of our country. Our democracy hangs on a precipice - not because of Democrats, but because Trump has succeeded in brainwashing and weaponizing gullible, easily led people who, like their cult leader, have no interest in truth or facts.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
