 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Democracy on the brink

  • Comments

Trump supporters interviewed by Tim Steller at the polls expressed beliefs that because of Democrats, the country is headed towards communism, socialism, and a host of other ills. One elderly couple stated they know their votes in 2020 were not counted. How do they know this? Why, someone told them so! A letter writer described these beliefs as "sad". Sad, yes - but it goes far beyond sad. It is frightening and dangerous that a significant number of seemingly otherwise intelligent people have, against all reason, bought the lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories set forth by Trump. They are unwavering in support of a twice-impeached, serial lying dictator wanna-be. They support the extremist candidates who bow to Trump, no matter that these extremists are set on destroying the fabric of our country. Our democracy hangs on a precipice - not because of Democrats, but because Trump has succeeded in brainwashing and weaponizing gullible, easily led people who, like their cult leader, have no interest in truth or facts.

People are also reading…

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reality Check

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

Letter: Exquisite Hypocrisy

Although both parties engage in hypocritical actions and statements, the right wing has cornered the market in this area. Latest example is Mi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News