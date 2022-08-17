Letter: Democracy on the brink

Trump supporters interviewed by Tim Steller at the polls expressed beliefs that because of Democrats, the country is headed towards communism, socialism, and a host of other ills. One elderly couple stated they know their votes in 2020 were not counted. How do they know this? Why, someone told them so! A letter writer described these beliefs as "sad". Sad, yes - but it goes far beyond sad. It is frightening and dangerous that a significant number of seemingly otherwise intelligent people have, against all reason, bought the lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories set forth by Trump. They are unwavering in support of a twice-impeached, serial lying dictator wanna-be. They support the extremist candidates who bow to Trump, no matter that these extremists are set on destroying the fabric of our country. Our democracy hangs on a precipice - not because of Democrats, but because Trump has succeeded in brainwashing and weaponizing gullible, easily led people who, like their cult leader, have no interest in truth or facts.