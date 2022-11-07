 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy or Autocracy?

It's painfully ironic that we battled for our freedom in two world wars with offshore tyrannical autocrats. Those same freedoms are now threatened by domestic opposition, primarily the MAGA's.

The GOP, fueled by conspiratorial theories and bizarre Qanon notions have decided to put our traditional democratic elections in their "crosshairs".

They are threatening poll workers, limiting voting hours and drop boxes, gerrymandering etc. The majority of current republican candidates are "election deniers". If they lose they won't concede. Their attempt at the disruption of the peaceful transference of power on January 6th was the crown jewel of their intentions.

Would the far right prefer an autocrat the the helm? Victor Orban, the autocratic P.M. from Hungary was a featured speaker at this years C-Span meeting. Notable other autocrats are Hitler and Mussolini. Add Putin, who is slaughtering innocent men, women and children.

In case of emergency, BREAK THE GLASS...VOTE!!

rex witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

