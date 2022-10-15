Letter: Democracy to Danger?

The importance of the November election cannot be overstated. Democrats must keep both the House and the Senate. A recent survey by the Washington Post found that of the 569 Republican candidates for national office or major statewide offices, 299 of them have "denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election." And we certainly have had experience with that in our state!
Which is why it is so important for Arizonans voting in the Congressional District 6 race to vote for Kirsten Engle. Losing this seat may contribute to the House becoming a majority Republican body. If many in a political party believe only in elections they win, that party gaining power could be a danger to our democracy.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
