Letter: Democracy vs. autocratic dictatorship

Biden is no socialist but Trump is a wannabe dictator. This election is NOT between socialism and capitalism as one letter writer would have us believe. This election is a fight to save our democracy vs. allowing Trump to complete his goal of becoming an autocratic dictator for life. On Nov. 3rd we need to send Trump packing if we want to salvage what remains of our democracy and start rebuilding what has already been destroyed.
Jim Notestine
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
