 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democracy Wins
View Comments

Letter: Democracy Wins

In 1789 French riotous peasants, replicating our success against British tyranny, stormed the Bastille to rid themselves of a corrupt, despotic king and give power to the people. It did not end well for Louis as the peasant army began the downfall of the monarchy. Czar Alexander suffered the same fate when Russian riotous peasants invaded the palace to supposedly give power to the people. That didn’t end well for the people, but the despot was defeated. I never thought I’d see such a sight in this country but the images from our capitol last week looked like a recreation of the French and Russian experiences. The big difference though is our riotous peasants were trying to take power from the people and give it to a despot wannabe who bravely ducked out of sight when the action started. January 6, 2021 will have historians scratching their heads for centuries.

Barney McCloskey

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News