Letter: Democracy Wins

In 1789 French riotous peasants, replicating our success against British tyranny, stormed the Bastille to rid themselves of a corrupt, despotic king and give power to the people. It did not end well for Louis as the peasant army began the downfall of the monarchy. Czar Alexander suffered the same fate when Russian riotous peasants invaded the palace to supposedly give power to the people. That didn’t end well for the people, but the despot was defeated. I never thought I’d see such a sight in this country but the images from our capitol last week looked like a recreation of the French and Russian experiences. The big difference though is our riotous peasants were trying to take power from the people and give it to a despot wannabe who bravely ducked out of sight when the action started. January 6, 2021 will have historians scratching their heads for centuries.
Barney McCloskey
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.