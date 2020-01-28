Letter: Democracy

It appears Trump supporters and elected Republicans have received the memo and have all the talking points down. Some I don't dispute but I have to keep asking at what cost to our Democracy. It is like an addiction and makes us feel good. We keep supporting our habit despite the cost. Until we can't. Will there be a naloxone to bring us back and will there be enough public support to make sure we never return to this addiction that can't sustain our democracy?
Susan Bennett
Vail
