Letter: Democracy
View Comments

Letter: Democracy

It appears Trump supporters and elected Republicans have received the memo and have all the talking points down. Some I don't dispute but I have to keep asking at what cost to our Democracy. It is like an addiction and makes us feel good. We keep supporting our habit despite the cost. Until we can't. Will there be a naloxone to bring us back and will there be enough public support to make sure we never return to this addiction that can't sustain our democracy?

Susan Bennett

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News