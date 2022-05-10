 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy

We may not notice our loss of choices because the loss comes slowly and we ignore it because it does not affect us. We may not have had to make a decision about ending a pregnancy, but someday that choice for ourselves, a loved one, or someone in a physical need will be real. You may not have experienced being turned away at an election because you did not have the correct identification papers but someday if you have moved, have an address change, or an expired identification be turned away. Voting by mail is in serious jeopardy of being a thing of the past. The irrational vote was stolen, Q-Anon conspiracies, and fake Fox news steals the truth. Someday it will be a lie about you. The ultra conservative religious right wing dogma is slowly removing your very personal rights of choices in health and well-being, in voting rights, and an assault on mainstream journalism. Do not be fooled by these policies, be scared, be real scared.

John (Jay) Van Echo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

