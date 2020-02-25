Letter: Democracy
Letter: Democracy

Does anyone see the parallel with China, North Korea or Russia? Donald Trump is following their recipe for dealing with those who dare to speak out. How will this escalate? The only difference in Trump ousting those Patriots who spoke truth is we so far do not allow imprisonment or worse death. Will this change keeping a man in office who feels he does no wrong and is void of empathy? Who or what will cross him next? He is already after New York State and California. He verbally assaults colleagues because he cannot remove them. Will he resort to tear gas for groups demonstrating against his policies?

Susan Bennett

Vail

