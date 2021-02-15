Letter: Democracy

My fellow Americans, are you listening to the impeachment trial going on in Washington, DC? What if it were a foreign leader leading the uprising and foreign insurgents and not a lame-duck US president leading domestic insurgents? Any difference? We need to exercise our common sense on what happened on January 6, 2021 and convict the leader of the insurgency. There is no defense. Time to rid us of him now and for all and the misogyny and angry racist leadership in one of our great political parties and bring back the GOP as a second party that we know from the days of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes,and other fine GOP leaders who understood statesmanship. Back to good old fashion argument, compromise, consensus, and bipartisanship. Honorable Senators and impartial jurors, are you listening?
John Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.