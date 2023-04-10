Has the republican party gone completely bat crazy. The Tennessee legislature just voted by that body's republican led two thirds majority to oust two of three of their members, for what they were elected to do, provide a voice for the citizenry of their districts. Rep. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two black legislators were removed. Rep. Gloria Johnson, the one white female legislator at the same protest was not. When asked why, she only replied look at our skin color. How horrific. How racially tinged. How undemocratic. See what gun lobby money supports. Can we all now see the authoritarian, only my vision of gun laws, abortion, race and gender equality, freedom of the press, and voting rights, among other issues, that the republican party is espousing. Beware my fellow Americans. Representatives Jones and Pearson may have been gagged in the Tennessee legislature but they will return, louder and with more support. They have mine.